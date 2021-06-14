2021 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts
The Cloud Infrastructure Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 16% during the forecast period 2021-2027
Low costs, versatility, scalability, and protection are all major growth drivers for the industry. The cloud infrastructure service offerings allow for a faster Time-to-Market (TTM) and application creation and deployment. The largest share is projected to go to storage as a facility. Cloud computing services are being used by businesses of all sizes and sectors to improve performance, reduce server costs, and provide access to data from anywhere. During the forecast period, the disaster recovery and backup as a service segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, while the storage as a service segment is expected to have the largest market size in 2019. Because of their ease of use, low operating costs, and versatility, cloud computing services have become an integral part of business processes. During the forecast period, the public cloud is projected to have the highest market share. The flexibility and ease of deployment are two of the benefits of using the public cloud. The initial investment needed for the implementation is minimal, and there are no infrastructure management obligations. Scalability, efficiency, versatility, utility-style pricing, and location independence are all advantages of the public cloud. In 2019, North America is expected to have the largest market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The global cloud infrastructure services market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for fast and low-cost service delivery processes, as well as complete protection while operating in cloud environments.
The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Cloud Infrastructure Services market key players include IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, Google, Alibaba , Fujitsu, Rackspace, DigitalOcean, Verizon, VMware, CenturyLink , Bluelock, Dimension Data, OVH, Joyent , Skytap, Virtuestream, ProfitBricks, Tencent, DXC Technology, AT&T, NEC, and Navisite
Cloud Infrastructure Services Market report has been categorized as below
By Service Type
- Compute as a Service
- Storage as a Service
- Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service
- Networking as a Service
- Desktop as a Service
- Managed Hosting
By Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprise
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- It and Telecommunications
- Government and Public Sector
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
