2021 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts

Low costs, versatility, scalability, and protection are all major growth drivers for the industry. The cloud infrastructure service offerings allow for a faster Time-to-Market (TTM) and application creation and deployment. The largest share is projected to go to storage as a facility. Cloud computing services are being used by businesses of all sizes and sectors to improve performance, reduce server costs, and provide access to data from anywhere. During the forecast period, the disaster recovery and backup as a service segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, while the storage as a service segment is expected to have the largest market size in 2019. Because of their ease of use, low operating costs, and versatility, cloud computing services have become an integral part of business processes. During the forecast period, the public cloud is projected to have the highest market share. The flexibility and ease of deployment are two of the benefits of using the public cloud. The initial investment needed for the implementation is minimal, and there are no infrastructure management obligations. Scalability, efficiency, versatility, utility-style pricing, and location independence are all advantages of the public cloud. In 2019, North America is expected to have the largest market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The global cloud infrastructure services market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for fast and low-cost service delivery processes, as well as complete protection while operating in cloud environments.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Cloud Infrastructure Services market key players include IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, Google, Alibaba , Fujitsu, Rackspace, DigitalOcean, Verizon, VMware, CenturyLink , Bluelock, Dimension Data, OVH, Joyent , Skytap, Virtuestream, ProfitBricks, Tencent, DXC Technology, AT&T, NEC, and Navisite

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market report has been categorized as below

By Service Type

Compute as a Service

Storage as a Service

Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service

Networking as a Service

Desktop as a Service

Managed Hosting

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

It and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

