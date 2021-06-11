2021 Global Back End Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis and 2027 Forecast Report Whipsmartmi.com offers "Back End Revenue Cycle Management Market" from its research database. Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasting period 2021-2027

The collection and control of revenue from the backend office is referred to as back-end revenue cycle management. After the provider has completed a patient visit and completed clinical reports and coding duties, the cycle begins. As part of the back-end, revenue cycle management staff is involved in claims management, medical billing, and final patient financial obligation collections. The global increase in patient volume has aided the growth of the back-end revenue cycle management industry. During the forecast period, the back-end revenue cycle management market is expected to expand at a rapid pace.

The market is being driven by factors such as the growing importance of denials management, rising patient volume, process changes in healthcare organisations, and decreasing reimbursement rates. However, market growth is expected to be limited in the coming years due to high implementation costs, integration of back-end sales cycle management systems, data breaches and loss of confidentiality, and a shortage of qualified IT professionals in healthcare.

Request a Sample of this research @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/he0429/Back-End-Revenue-Cycle-Management-Market

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Athenahealth, Athenahealth, Cerner, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Plexis Healthcare Systems, Health Solutions Plus, Ram Technologies, Eclinicalworks, Optum, Conifer Health Solutions, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, The SSI Group, Nthrive, DST Systems, GE Healthcare.

Few Points from Table of Contents:

1. Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Introduction

1.1. Key Insights

1.2. Report Overview

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Research Process

2.3. Research Data Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers and Restraints

5. By Product & Service

5.1. Services

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Integrated software

5.2.2. Standalone software

5.2.2.1. Claims processing software

5.2.2.2. Denial management software

5.2.2.3. Coding and auditing software

5.2.2.4. Billing/billing review software

5.2.2. 5. Payment integrity software

Browse Complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Back-End-Revenue-Cycle-Management-Market

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.

WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com

Company Name: Whipsmartmi

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090