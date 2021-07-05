2021 COVID-19 In-Depth Analysis: What you need to know today in Precision Farming Market

The world is in the middle of a modern agricultural revolution, sparked by the introduction of spectacular new technologies such as smart sensors, high-precision GPS systems, and a wide range of IT applications combined with high-end techniques. Traditional farming relied on managing entire fields based on time-proven manual techniques and regional conditions for a long time. Precision farming is a modern generation of farming that uses information technology to help farmers understand the health of their farms. With the help of remote-mounted or stationary sensors, along with camera-equipped drones, farmers get real-time data on crops.

6 Ways in Which Precision Farming Can Benefit Farmers

Reduced costs

One of the most important advantages of precision agriculture is the ability to precisely reduce herbicide, fertilizer, and seed rates in areas where they are not cost-effective. By making use of sensors and software’s to study the crop health, farmers can get insights on the amount of fertilizer or herbicide required, based on the crop health, and this information can assist them in the long run.

Increased profitability

The expense sheet of a farmer is often a source of fear and doom. Precision farming helps to lower a farmer’s costs by reducing the need for fertilizer, pesticides, and herbicides. Farmers are seeing substantial reductions in the amount of money they spend on these aforementioned materials over the course of an increasing season because technology is using the components sparingly and only when they are required as opposed to the primitive approach. Technology thus helps them save their money and increase their profits.

Ability to make informed decisions

Data does not lie, and intuition and knowledge will only take farmers so far. Planting trees, crop rotation, soil conservation, and harvesting are all made easier with the knowledge that farmers can get from their suite of agriculture-based technology tools. With this information at their fingertips, farmers can now make more smart decisions about what happens on the farm.

Real-time analysis of data

Farmers are constantly being pressured to make important decisions on the fly these days. Precision agriculture can help by using cutting-edge technology to gather vast volumes of data about crops and fields, analyze it, and deliver it to farmers. A robot sensor is one such system that farmers can place in their fields to allow for continuous crop and harvest management. The sensor basically records and analyzes important data about the land, crops, and water, then sends the results to the farmer right away.

Real-time data is also useful for tracking weather conditions, which can help farmers anticipate—and efficiently overcome—problems such as the negative effects of extreme heat or cold.

Get valuable insights

Precision agriculture can help farmers make the most of their resources without adding to their workload. One method is to use a mapping tool that allows farmers to monitor field conditions and establish an optimum planting schedule. They may use the device’s data to determine the best crop to plant at a given time of year, how much fertilizer to use—and when—and which parts of the field may need hydration.

Enhance crop management and curb water waste

Manned aircraft and drones, especially those equipped with cameras, are becoming increasingly popular. A drone’s camera, for example, can capture hundreds of high-resolution images within few seconds while flying over a field. The system then gives farmers instant aerial views of the farm that they wouldn’t usually see on the ground, alerting them to any areas that need to be tackled right away.

Aerial spectral imaging for precision farming, is proving to be a valuable “eye in the sky” that assists farmers in handling the production of crops more efficiently throughout the year. Man-made aircraft with advanced cameras that capture data and extremely accurate images at various wavelengths are used in this technology. Farmers may use mathematical and biological modeling to cross-reference the data with the actual physical state of the farm, such as water levels, plant conditions, and potassium and nitrogen content, thanks to the findings.

Farmers now have a stronger motivation to incorporate precision agriculture into their day-to-day operations. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for precision farming is anticipated to witness a downfall.

With the increasing pressure on farmers to produce higher yields, an investment in precision farming would be a wise decision by farmers, as it would ultimately lead to increased profits, a healthy climate, and the promotion of sustainable farming.

