[2021] Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market – Continues to Expand In Future Challenges

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Insights, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Challenges, and Geographic Regions (2021-2027)

The major factors driving growth of the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market include rapid technological advancements and convenience offered by the continuous glucose monitoring devices over the self-monitoring devices such as minimized finger pricks and special software for data tracking.

Moreover, the rising adoption of the CGM devices for gestational diabetes monitoring in pregnant women is expected to accelerate the demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices in the forecast period as diabetes management is important with respect to the pregnancy outcomes. According to the survey by Diabetes Digital Media Ltd., 2016, gestational diabetes is estimated to account for 3-5% of all pregnancies, i.e., 1 in 20 pregnant women will develop gestational diabetes globally.

What Is Continuous Glucose Monitoring?

Unlike a single reading from a blood glucose meter, a CGM provides real-time, dynamic information about the speed and direction (trending higher or lower) of your glucose levels. Having continuous feedback on diet, exercise, and insulin requirements from a CGM can help you make more informed treatment decisions. Requirement to maintain the edible quality of the products and compliance to the regional food quality regulations, is projected to be among the prominent growth driver of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market over the forecast period (2021–2027).

Some of the companies competing in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market are: Medtronic, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtrum Technologies, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Senseonics, Glycens, Insulet Corporation, and Nemaura Medical, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, GE Healthcare, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and Micron Technology Inc.

What questions does the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report answer pertaining to the regional reach of the industry

The report claims to split the regional scope of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions has been touted to amass the largest market share over the anticipated duration

How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future

Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period

How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently

How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Component:

Transmitters Receivers Insulin Pumps Sensors



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market is estimated to surpass US$ 27.7 Billion by 2027. Which are the prominent Continuous Glucose Monitoring market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Medtronic, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtrum Technologies, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Senseonics, Glycens, Insulet Corporation, and Nemaura Medical, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, GE Healthcare, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

