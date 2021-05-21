[2021] Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market – Continues to Expand In Future Challenges

Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Insights, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Challenges, and Geographic Regions (2021-2027)

Cardiac POC testing is a test performed for the diagnosis of heart disorders. POC or Point-of-care testing, also referred to as bedside test, is a diagnostic test at the point or position of care at the same place and time of patient care. Cardiac POC testing is a simple blood test that includes cholesterol and coagulation testing. Coagulation testing helps physicians examine the risk of developing thrombosis, clotting and bleeding inside blood vessels in the body, including the heart.

Cardiac POC tests include Troponin, Creatine Kinase MB Isoenzyme s, and Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) analysis, which are mainly employed to identify cardiovascular ailments such as, heart failure, myocardial infarction, and coronary syndromes. Cardiac POC testing device help to detect enzymes that are released at some point in heart failure and in vital cardiac conditions such as lactate dehydrogenase isoenzymes, brain Natriuretic Peptide s, kinase, and synthesizing Troponin.

Some of the companies competing in the Cardiac POC Testing Devices market are: Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, BG Medicine Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Nexus-Dx, LifeSign LLC., and Medtronic Inc.

Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Cardiac Markers Test Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test Myoglobin Test Creatine Kinase MB Isoenzyme (CK-MB) Test Combinational Test Kits Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) Test Analyzers



By End User:

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global cardiac POC testing devices market is estimated to surpass US$ 4.1 Billion by 2025 Which are the prominent Cardiac POC Testing Devices market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, BG Medicine Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Nexus-Dx, LifeSign LLC., and Medtronic Inc. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

