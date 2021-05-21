[2021] Arthroscopy Devices Market – Continues to Expand In Future Challenges

Arthroscopy Devices Market Insights, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Challenges, and Geographic Regions (2021-2027)

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed by surgeons to diagnose and treat joint related disease. Arthroscopy involves a small incision through which a probe containing a small lens and lightening system to visualize inside structure of the body is inserted. Arthroscopic surgery is performed to treat acute or chronic injury related to knee, shoulder, hip and wrist by preventing post-surgery complications, infections, and involves minimal scarring at the surgery site.

There are various applications of arthroscopy devices such as knee, shoulder and hip implantation. Among these procedures, knee implantation contributes a major market share, followed by shoulder implantation owing to increasing number of knee and shoulder replacement surgeries worldwide.

Market Dynamics

The arthroscopy surgery is preferred for treating sports injuries due to its low recovery time and minimally-invasive nature. Increasing number of arthroscopy procedures due to sport injuries is another factor driving growth of arthroscopy devices market. For instance, According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Health Statistics Report of 2016, around 8.6 million people suffered from sports and recreation related injuries from 2011 to 2014 in the U.S.

Some of the companies competing in the Arthroscopy Devices market are: Smith & Nephew Plc, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes Inc.), Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Vimex Sp. z o.o., and Karl Storz SE & Co. KG.

Arthroscopy Devices Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopy Shavers

Arthroscopy Fluid Management System

Arthroscopy Implants

Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems

Arthroscopy Visualization Systems

By Application:

Knee Implant

Shoulder Implant

Hip Implant

Others

