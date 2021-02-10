2021-2027 Vehicle Inverters Market Forecast -Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, DENSO Corporation, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Hitachi, Lear Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The vehicle inverters industry is witnessing advancements such as the development of multilevel inverters for electric vehicles. Manufacturers are testing new semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride for the production of vehicle inverters. Increased use of devices and applications in passenger cars and demand for luxury experience is positively affecting the market demand. With the advent of connected cars and the internet of things, manufacturers in the vehicle inverters market would benefit from lucrative opportunities in the future.

The vehicle inverters market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of electric vehicles coupled with improvements in sales for the same. Furthermore, increasing usage of navigation devices and smartphones by users is further likely to influence market growth. However, the complexity of the design and overall increase in the weight of vehicles are challenging the growth of the vehicle inverters market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of high power inverters would create key growth opportunities for market players in the future.

The report also includes the profiles of key vehicle inverters companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

DENSO Corporation

Fuji Electric Co Ltd

Hitachi, Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Valeo SA

Global Vehicle Inverters Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)); Technology (Mosfet, IGBT); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vehicle Inverters Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vehicle inverters market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion type, technology, vehicle type, and geography. The global vehicle inverters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vehicle inverters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vehicle inverters market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented as Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as Mosfet and ICBT. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as Passenger Cars, LCV, and HCV.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vehicle inverters market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vehicle inverters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vehicle inverters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the vehicle inverters market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Vehicle Inverters Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Vehicle Inverters Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

