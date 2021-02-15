2021-2027 Vacuum Evaporators Market Forecast to 2027 -Bucher, Condorchem Envitech, DE DIETRICH PROCESS SYSTEMS, Eco-Techno S.R.L., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JEOL USA, Lenntech B.V

Vacuum evaporators or wastewater evaporators are among the most effective technologies used for the minimization and treatment of industrial wastewater. The technology is considered safe, clean, and has a very low management cost. It can also lead to a treatment system with zero discharge. Vacuum evaporation is one of the most efficient techniques for treating aqueous effluents. This technology transforms waste effluent into two streams which includesconcentrated waste and high quality water. The evaporators work under vacuum, so the boiling temperature of the liquid effluent is lower; thus saving energy and improving efficiency.

The vacuum evaporators market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as implementation of stringent environmental regulations and water scarcity across the globe and increasing adoption of zero liquid discharge systems. Moreover, rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the vacuum evaporators market. However, lack of awareness regarding the disposal of wastewater concentrates in several regions is projected to hamper the overall growth of the vacuum evaporators market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the vacuum evaporators market.

Global Vacuum Evaporators Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type of Technology (Heat Pump Vacuum Evaporators, Mechanical Vapor Recompression Vacuum Evaporators, Thermal Vacuum Evaporators); Application (Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing, Others); End-Use Industry (Chemical and Petrochemical, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Power, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vacuum Evaporators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vacuum evaporators market with detailed market segmentation by type of technology, application, end-use industry and geography. The global vacuum evaporators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vacuum evaporators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vacuum evaporators market is segmented on the basis of type of technology, application and end-use industry. On the basis of type of technology, the vacuum evaporators market is segmented into heat pump vacuum evaporators, mechanical vapor recompression vacuum evaporators, and thermal vacuum evaporators. The vacuum evaporators market on the basis of the application is classified into wastewater treatment, product processing, and others. On the basis of end-use industry the market is bifurcated into chemical and petrochemical, electronics and semiconductor, energy and power, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and others.

