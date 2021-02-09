2021-2027 Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market – Airbiquity Inc.,Continental AG,Garmin Ltd.,Harman International,Hitachi Automotive Systems,Infineon Technologies AG

The over-the-air (OTA) update market accounted to US$ 2,685.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,346.5 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, the over-the-air (OTA) update market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Africa, and SAM. Asia-Pacific led the over-the-air (OTA) update market in 2018 with a significant market share, and is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Following by Europe which has some very well-developed countries, and the region has a strong automotive sector which is expected to drive the growth of the over-the-air (OTA) update market in the region. Whereas in North America, the OEMs and technology providers continually invest significant amounts in the development of robust solutions, which is attracting vehicular customers. Tesla, the pioneer in over-the-air (OTA) update offers a unique module that facilitates fixing problems and adding new features. Several other North American automakers are also emphasizing on the technology. High disposable income and matured technological awareness among the North American mass is boosting the adoption of connected cars in the region.

Global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market – Company Profiles

Airbiquity Inc.

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Europe is the second-largest market in the over-the-air (OTA) update market. North America remains the third-largest geographic segment in the over-the-air (OTA) update market. In North America, growing popularity of process automation, strong automotive industry in countries such as the US and Canada, and presence of a large number of over-the-air (OTA) update providers are some of the major factors that are expected to support the growth of over-the-air (OTA) update market in the region.

Market Insights

Accentuating Demand for Advanced Vehicular Technologies

The global automotive industry is experiencing a significant shift from traditional vehicles to smart or connected vehicles that are designed and manufactured with numerous technologies. In the age of high-speed internet and digital technology, and sensor technology, the automotive industry players have profoundly vetted into the connected technology and have been benefitted heavily, as these technologies have attracted a fair percentage of customers. The incorporation of these advanced technologies is leading modern-day vehicles to be smarter/intelligent than before.

The advent of state of art infotainment systems has attracted a substantial percentage of vehicular customers. The demand for a smartphone-like feature in vehicles is at a constant rise, which eases the drivers and passengers to maneuver with digital maps. Owing to this, the vehicle manufacturers are integrating the same on respective vehicles. With the rise in automotive technology, the demand for constant upgrades on the infotainment systems is also growing. Pertaining to this, the automakers and various technology leaders are researching, designing, and integrating Over-the-Air (OTA) systems on vehicles, which offer upgrades over a period of time.

Internet Connectivity and Awareness among the Vehicular Customers is Stimulating the OTA Update Market

The in-vehicle infotainment systems are increasingly gaining popularity among almost every vehicle class owner owing to superior experience that they offer. The rising demand for advanced features in infotainment systems is pushing automakers and OTA suppliers to bring innovative products and services. Consumer’s demand for more intuitive technology integration in their infotainment systems is propelling the vehicle manufacturers to equip their vehicles with the latest technologies and features.Which, in turn, is increasing the growth of over-the-air (OTA) update market.

Type Insights

The global over-the-air (OTA) update market, by type, is segmented into software over-the-air (SOTA) update and firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update. Software over-the-air (SOTA) update segment dominated the over-the-air (OTA) update market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Software-over-the-air (SOTA) technologies help automotive manufacturers to maintain, fix, and improve vehicles through remote software updates downloaded to the vehicle from a cloud-based server.

Application Insights

The over-the-air (OTA) update market, by application, is further segmented infotainment, telematics, electronic control unit, and others. The telematics segment of the over-the-air (OTA) update market dominated the application segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Vehicle Type Insights

The over-the-air (OTA) update market, by vehicle type, is further segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment of the over-the-air (OTA) update market dominated the vehicle type and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. The rising demand for passenger cars across the globe has attributed to the increasing disposable income among the populations in developed and developing countries.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative is observed to be most adopted strategy in the global over-the-air (OTA) update market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: NXP Semiconductors and Airbiquity announced the integration of Airbiquity’s OTAmatic over-the-air (OTA) software and data management offering with NXP’s Vehicle Network Processing (VNP) Evaluation Board (EVB).

2019: Wind River, a front-runner in providing IoT software for critical infrastructure, and Airbiquity, a leader in connected vehicle services, are collaborated towards integrating key technologies to develop an end-to-end software lifecycle management solution for connected and autonomous vehicles, one that extents vehicle to cloud. The solution will allow secure and intelligent over-the-air (OTA) software updates and data management.

2019: Airbiquity a global front-runner in connected vehicle services, announced a $15 million minority investment in the company from Toyota Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation. This investment will support Airbiquity’s expansion of the development of connected vehicle software technology and cloud-based services.

Global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market Segmentation

Global Over-The-Air (OTA) update Market – By Type

SOTA

FOTA

Global Over-The-Air (OTA) update Market – By Application

Telematics

Infotainment

Electronic Control Unit

Others

Global Over-The-Air (OTA) update Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

