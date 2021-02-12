2021-2027 Connected Cars Market Forecast- Google Inc., Tesla, Inc., Audi AG, BMW AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION

Connected Cars is a cars which are made with internet access and also with the local area network. These cars are facilitated with connectivity that gives comfort, convenience, performance, security combined with the network technology and safety. Connected cars allows the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car. These are can also connect with the smartphones and any other mobile phones.

The need for the constant connectivity, increased dependency and the consumer demand is surging the growth of connected cars market whereas high cost associated with the hardware and the communications as well as the complex user interface will act as restraining factors in the market. The advanced infotainment systems and a fast connection to the wireless network are the features that will enhance the market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Google Inc., Tesla, Inc., Audi AG, BMW AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, AT&T Inc., and Vodafone Group PLC.

Global Connected Cars Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (4G/LTE, 3G, 2G, Bluetooth and others); Connectivity (Integrated, Tethered and Embedded); and Application (Navigation, Telematics and Infotainment)

The “Global Connected Cars Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected cars industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected cars market with detailed market segmentation by technology, connectivity, application and geography. The global connected cars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Connected Cars Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

