2021-2027 Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market Forecast – AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd. , fibre glass industries, LANXESS, Molded Fiber Glass Companies., Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.

Composite industry mainly uses glass fiber which is most commonly utilized in aerospace for the purpose of replacing the heavy metal parts. The high performance level can be achieved using glass fiber depending upon the glass type, fiber form, and filament diameter. Increase in fuel efficiency by reducing the vehicle weight is surging the growth of automotive glass fiber composites.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Braj Binani Group (3B – the fibreglass company), AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd. , fibre glass industries, LANXESS, Molded Fiber Glass Companies., Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., PlastiComp, Inc. , Saint-Gobain Sekurit , Smart Material Corp. among other.

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Production Type (Hand Layup, Resin Transfer Molding, Vacuum Infusion Processing, Injection Molding, and Compression Molding); and Intermediate Material (Sheet Molding Compound, Bulk Molding Compound, Glass Mat Thermoplastic, Short Fiber Thermoplastic, Long Fiber Thermoplastic, Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic, and phenolic Molding Compound)

The major driver fueling the growth of automotive glass fiber composites are the growing demand for lightweight & durable material and increasing automotive production. The recyclability of glass fiber can hinder the growth of automotive glass fiber composites. Increasing infrastructure activities and growing demand for automotive industry is expected to witness the growth of automotive glass fiber composites in coming years.

The “Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive glass fiber composites industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive glass fiber composites market with detailed market segmentation by production type, intermediate material, and geography. The global automotive glass fiber composites market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the automotive glass fiber composites players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive glass fiber composites market based on production type and intermediate material. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall forklifts market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. .

