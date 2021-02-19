2021-2027 Automotive ECU Market Forecast – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv PLC, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Magneti Marelli, ZF Friedrichshafen

Over the years, automotive cockpit electronics provided analog and basic visual interfaces including analog instrument clusters, control units, and basic central displays. Nevertheless, the advancements in technology and innovations in advanced electronics have revolutionized the automotive industry. An automotive ECU is used for the control of diverse electronic processes and parts in a vehicle.

The growth in demand for electric vehicles has driven the market for automotive ECUs. Further, increasing need for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience has supplemented the growth of the market. The advent of autonomous vehicles is projected to create growth opportunities for the global automotive ECU market.

The “Global Automotive ECU Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive ECU industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automotive ECU market with detailed market segmentation by application, propulsion type, and geography. The global automotive ECU market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive ECU market.

Some of the key players influencing the automotive ECU market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv PLC, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Magneti Marelli, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hitachi, Ltd., and Lear Corporation among others.

Global Automotive ECU Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (ADAS & Safety System, Body Control & Comfort System, Infotainment & Communication System, and Powertrain System); Propulsion Type (BEVs, Hybrid Vehicles, and ICE Vehicles)

The structure of the Automotive ECU Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Automotive ECU Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

