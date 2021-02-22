2021-2027 Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market Forecast – Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Robert Bosch GmbH

The automotive collision avoidance system is one of the safety systems present in vehicles that are manufactured to prevent vehicle crash. These systems mainly use LiDAR and radar technology to detect an imminent crash. In addition, the GPS feature is utilized for detecting stop signs with a location database. The collision avoidance system acts autonomously with any driver assistance during an imminent crash. Automotive industry is actively working on enhancing road safety by integrating advanced safety systems in the vehicle to prevent accidents and reduce injuries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising demand for automated vehicles, an increase in automotive safety norms, and the growing acceptance of collision avoidance system by the automotive industry, are some of the key factors that are propelling the global automotive collision avoidance systems market. However, the high installation cost involved in these collision avoidance systems hinder the growth of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive collision avoidance systems market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Others. Further, based on technology, the market is divided into Radar, LIDAR, Camera, and Others. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, market is segmented as Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle.

Download PDF Sample Copy @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004620/

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive collision avoidance systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Others); Technology (Radar, LIDAR, Camera, Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

Order a Copy of this report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004620/

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com