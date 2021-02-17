2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Wheelchair Lift market

The report “Global Wheelchair Lift Market, By Automotive Lift (Occupied lifts, and unoccupied lifts), By Building Lift (Residential, and Commercial), By Power Type (Electric, and Hydraulic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, Thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen team up to deepen additive manufacturing solutions for the maritime industry.

In March 2019, Savaria Corporation, one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, today announced that it has acquired Florida Lifts LLC (“Florida Lifts”), an elevator dealer based in Boynton Beach, Florida, for a purchase price of approximately US $5.6 million.

Analyst View:

Changing lifestyle in developing countries majorly augmented towards diseases and increase number of accident on roads also propel the growth of market, according to WHO nearly 20-50 million people are injured or disabled each year. Moreover, hereditary disorder also one of the main key point added growth to the market. The growing efforts from various government and private organizations will attribute to the growth of the global wheelchair lift market. These agencies are focusing on preparing for economic and social shifts associated with an aging population and to ensure progress in development activities. The proliferation of Medicare, universal health schemes, private insurance and lucrative reimbursement policies will augment the adoption of the chairlifts in the global market. The rise in the number of innovative products driven by modular development with emphasis on safety and space optimization will help players gain larger share in the global market. Government initiatives in making awareness about wheelchair lift benefits and its uses. Moreover, various leading vendors are more focused on developing stair lifts especially for long distance travels, wherein vehicles need to be customized to accommodate and carry a wheelchair or a mobility scooter easily.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global wheelchair lift market accounted for US$ 1.96 million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.64% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of automotive lift, building lift, power type, and region.

Based on automotive lift, occupied lifts are projected to lead the market during the forecast period as it offers wheelchair users ease of access while entering the vehicle. The development of efficient chairlifts that offer easy of mobility and that can handle heavier loads with two arms to support will transform the market over the next few years.

Based on building lift, residential segment is projected to lead the market in coming years.

Based on power type, electrical lifts is projected to lead the market over the forecast period. Hydraulic lifts require a lowered floor or a raised roof to enable sufficient headroom for users to ride safely, securely, and comfortably inside the chair. Commercial end-users are the largest consumers of hydraulic powered lifts in the global market. The high maintenance and expensive nature of hydraulic lifts will pave the way for electrical lifts during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America to occupy the largest market share the global wheelchair lift market during forecast period. The growing preference for automobiles and smart tech in the American market is propelling the demand for platform lifts in the region. The exponential economic development is attracting investors, improving employment opportunities, and increasing disposable income, leading to the rise of purchasing power of end-users. These factors are attributing to the demand for chair lifts in the American market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Wheelchair Lift market includes BraunAbility, Bruno Independent Living Aids, Cibes Lift Group, Garaventa, Harmar, Ricon, Savaria, and Thyssenkrupp.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

