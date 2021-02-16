2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario forUnited States Vitamin D Supplements Market market

The report “United States Vitamin D Supplements Market, By Product Type (Vitamin D2 Supplements, and Vitamin D3 supplements), and By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Online Retailing, and Other Distribution Channels) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4193

Key Highlights:

In December 2018, Pfizer initiates phase 3 program for 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults aged 18 years and older

Analyst View:

The major driver key factor for the increase growth of market is decreasing vitamin D levels isn’t just a winter issue. Over the past couple of decades, the number of Americans with sufficient levels has decreased. “Adults achieving vitamin D sufficiency has dropped from 60 percent in the early 1990s to 30 percent in the early 2000s,” says Kerry Clifford, a registered dietitian who works for the National Dairy Council, citing a past study of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Furthermore, levels of vitamin D sufficiency among African Americans dropped from 10 percent to only 5 percent during the same time period. Another key driver factor for the growth of market is that people are more concern about their skin and started being so lazy that they avoids going into the sun and thereby paves new way to attract diseases and it has become necessary to consume pills and otherwise can lead to some other complications. In addition, diseases associated with low blood levels of the vitamin with higher risks of everything from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer to mood disorders and dementia also contribute majority of growth into market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The United States vitamin D supplements market accounted for US$ 187.45 million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel.

Based on product type, the United States vitamin D supplements market is segmented into vitamin D2 supplements, and vitamin D3 supplements. Based on distribution channel, online retailing is projected to lead the market over the forecast period. Majority of the growth in the online retail channel is due to the presence of brick and mortar online retailers, who are operating actively in the dietary supplements category, along with an additional trust building amid the consumers. Another key growth driver of online sales is the rising interest of US consumers in health and wellness products.



Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the United States vitamin D supplements market includes Nature’s Bounty Co., Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Amway, Abbott, and Nordic Naturals.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com