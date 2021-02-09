2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario for wireless phone charging  Analyzers Market

The global wireless phone charging market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 295.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 49.7%. The report. “Global Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Technology (Inductive, Resonant, and Radio Frequency (RF)), By Industrial Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

The prominent player operating in the global wireless phone charging market includes Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Oregon Scientific, Inc. Fulton Innovation LLC, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Duracell Powermat (Procter & Gamble Co.), Convenient Power HK Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and Anker.

Analyst View:

Technological advancement

Rising demand smart wearables integrated with advanced charging systems along with laptops and smartphones is driving growth of the target market. Additionally, technological advancements in electronic devices resulting to miniaturization of products is also boosting growth of the global market. Manufacturers involved in the target market are focusing their approach towards deployment of wireless charging facility in vehicles. Moreover, government expenditure on infrastructure development of vehicle charging stations is further projected to influence growth of the global wireless charging market. Increasing R&D activities and technological advancements by major players is anticipated to create new opportunities in terms of revenue to players operating in the global wireless charging market in the coming years. Humavox Company has developed a trend of charging the devices wirelessly called drop & charge in which the charge station is defined as a box, or key, and the receiver needs to be pressed on transmitter by an induction charging. Such advantages prove helpful to the customer with better product usability, designing, and reliability. Increase in demand for efficient charging system is projected to expressively drive the growth of the wireless charging market.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast



Key Market Insights from the report:

By technology, inductive technology is witnessing huge demand in wireless charging market due to its use in all the applications. However, RF and resonant technologies are witnessing traction in the wireless charging market. Companies such as Samsung and Qualcomm support resonant technology which enables charging multiple devices simultaneously.

By industrial vertical, the electronics wireless charging segment estimated for the highest market share in 2019, whereas the healthcare wireless charging segment is projected to rise at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. .

By region, The Asia Pacific wireless charging market is projected to register for highest share in the global market in terms of revenue, due to increasing number of users for wearable devices, smart phones, and laptops. Further, rapid urbanization and availability of major manufacturers in countries in the region is also boosting growth in this region. The North America and Europe markets are projected to register for substantial revenue shares in the global market.

