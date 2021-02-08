2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario for Global Urban Air Mobility Market

The global urban air mobility market accounted for 5.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 61.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%.

The report “Global Urban Air Mobility Market, By Aircraft Type (Rotor Wing, Fixed Wing, and Hybrid Wing), By Infrastructure (Vertiports, Charging Stations, and Traffic Management Systems), By Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), By Travel Range (Intercity and Intracity), By Application (Air Taxi, Air Ambulance, Airport Shuttle, Last Mile Delivery, Personal Air Vehicle, and Air Metro), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In October 2020, Helicopter manufacturer Leonardo and air navigation service provider ENAV have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Italy primarily aimed at modernising and making safer, efficient and sustainable the use of helicopters and airspace leveraging the most advanced navigation technologies and paving the way for urban air mobility operations.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon aircraft type, the aircraft type segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Many organizations and manufacturers are putting efforts in electric VTOL aircraft to enhance the growth in longer flights and target cost effectiveness. Aurora flight sciences and joby aviation are developing their all electric fixed-wing VTOL aircraft prototype for managing costs.

In terms of infrastructure, vertiports segment is projected to register highest share of the market in 2019 owing to developments in humanitarian missions, weather monitoring, ground traffic assessment, emergency medical evacuations, news gathering, package delivery, rescue operations, and passenger transport.

In terms of operation, target market is explored into piloted and autonomous. These autonomous eVTOLs can operate in urban areas as they are equipped with high-quality sensors and proven technology for human-free operations. Presently, the market for fully-autonomous aerial vehicles is smaller than that of the piloted aerial vehicles.

Depending upon the travel range, the target market is segmented into Intercity, and Intracity. Intracity have the range in between 20 to 100 Kilometers and hence acquire highest market.

By application, the final product processing segment is further bifurcated into air taxi, air ambulance, airport shuttle, last mile delivery, personal air vehicle, and air metro. Air taxis are in the development phase but they may be commercializing in the coming years. These air taxis have the great capability to vertically take-off and land, hence it is easier for them to land in crowded locations.

By region, North America region contributes to the largest share in the global urban air mobility market due to demand for drones for inspection purposes. Furthermore, many startups from the United States are working together for developing and implementing these technologies for bringing the UAM into commercial usage in the next 5-6 years.

