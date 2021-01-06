2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario for Global Molecular Sieve Market

The report “ Global Molecular Sieve Market, By Product Type (Carbon, Clay, Porous Glass, Silica Gel, Zeolite, and Other Product Types), By Shape (Pelleted, Beaded, and Powdered), By Size (Microporous, Mesoporous, and Macroporous), By End User (Agricultural Products, Air Purification, Automotive Industry, Cosmetics, Detergents Industry, Heating and Refrigeration Industry, Industrial Gas Production, Nuclear Industry, Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastics and Polymers Industry, Waste and Water Treatment, and Other End Users), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global molecular sieve market grow about US $3,575.22Mn by 2018. Rising in the demand for the processing from of the oil and gas industry which is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, the increasing awareness for the treatment of hazardous organic materials in the wastewater is another boosting factor for the growth of the target market. Nevertheless, the innovation of the nanosize zeolite molecular sieves for the medical oxygen concentration can create an opportunity for the target market.

Key Highlights:

In 2017, the Arkema opened a new plant at its French site, to support the refining and petrochemicals sector, particularly in Asia and the Middle East

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global medical tourism market is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.80% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product type, shape, size, end-user, and region.

By Product Type, the global molecular sieve market is segmented into carbon, clay, porous glass, silica gel, zeolite, and other product types

By Shape, the target market is subdivided into pelleted, beaded, and powdered.

By Size, the global market is characterized by microporous, mesoporous, and macroporous.

By end-user, the target market is bifurcated into agricultural products, air purification, automotive industry, cosmetics, detergents industry, heating and refrigeration industry, industrial gas production, nuclear industry, petroleum refining and petrochemicals, pharmaceutical industry, plastics and polymers industry, waste and water treatment, and other end users.

By Region, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global molecular sieves market due to the fastest-growing markets for the molecular sieves over the forecast period. China is the major producer and consumer of the molecular sieves during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Molecular Sieve Market, By Product Type (Carbon, Clay, Porous Glass, Silica Gel, Zeolite, and Other Product Types), By Shape (Pelleted, Beaded, and Powdered), By Size (Microporous, Mesoporous, and Macroporous), By End User (Agricultural Products, Air Purification, Automotive Industry, Cosmetics, Detergents Industry, Heating and Refrigeration Industry, Industrial Gas Production, Nuclear Industry, Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastics and Polymers Industry, Waste and Water Treatment, and Other End Users), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global medical tourism market includes Arkema, Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CarboTech AC GmbH, Clariant, Dalian Absortbent Co. Ltd., Desicca Chemicals, Graver Technologies, and Hengye Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd.

