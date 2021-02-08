2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario for Global Long Term Care Market

The global long term care market accounted for 1.2 Trillion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.1 Trillion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%.

The report “Global Long Term Care Market, By Service (Home Healthcare, Hospice, Nursing Care, and Assisted Living Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, Ventas, Inc., a real estate investment trust, announced to acquire USD 1.8 billion portfolios of around 31 independent living communities, by investment through an equity partnership of 85% and 15% with Le Groupe Maurice.

billion portfolios of around 31 independent living communities, by investment through an equity partnership of 85% and 15% with Le Groupe Maurice. In November 2019, the U.S. leading independent personal care, hospice, and home health company named Amedisys, Inc., signed an agreement to acquire a hospice care provider, Asana Hospice which offers service to around 540 patients daily in eight locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, and Kansas.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon service, the nursing care segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of a large number of facilities offering nursing care to the growing aging population worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

By region, North America dominated the global LTC market owing to the high percentage of geriatric population, greater government funding, and implementation of a streamlined regulatory framework. Around 60% of the funding for long term care in the U.S. comes from Medicaid. The funding increased with the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Under the Affordable Care Act, a separate system called Medicare Prospective Payment System (MPPS) was started to support long term services.

