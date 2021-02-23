2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario for Display Panel Market

The report “Global Display Panel Market, By Technology (LCD and OLED), By Size (Small and Medium and Large), By Form Factor ( Flat Panel and Flexible Panel), By Resolution (8K, 4K, and HD (HD, WQHD, and FHD)), By Application (TV, Tablet and Mobile Phone, Monitor, Digital Signage, and Automotive), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Global Display Panel Market accounted for US$ 133.84 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 4.7%. Growing consumer demand for large LCD televisions, increasing screen size of smartphones, and growth in the development of automotive displays are some of the factors driving growth of the global display panel market. According to data published by Pew research Center in 2019, it is accounted that more than 5 billion people have mobile devices, and over half of these connections are smartphones. In addition, major companies are focusing on high-resolution, slim smartphone designs, ultra-slim LCD TVs, and better user interface and touchscreen for automotive display. These factors are expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Further, growing usage of flat panels for the adoption of new technologies in the education sector is propelling growth of the target market.

In February 2018, Xiaomi has launched its 55 inches LED TV, for which the demand spiked among consumers. This is expected to raise demand for a display panel, thereby driving the global market growth.

The global display panel market accounted for US$ 133.84 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, size, form factor, resolution, application, and region.

Based on technology, OLED technology segment is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of OLED displays in smartphones. Additionally, high demand for flexible display panels and rising government initiatives toward the construction of new OLED panels.

Based on size, the global display panel market is bifurcated into small and medium and large.

Based on form factor, the global market is classified into flat panel and flexible panel.

Based on resolution, the global market is segmented into 8K, 4K, and HD (HD, WQHD, and FHD).

Based on application, the global market is bifurcated into TV, tablet and mobile phone, monitor, digital signage, and automotive.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period. Asia-pacific is the leading region in terms of consumption and production of display panels. Rising demand for display panels in countries such as China, India, and Japan and China is accounted to hold highest share of the market over the forecast period due to several display panel manufacturers in the country with robust display panel manufacturing capabilities.

The prominent player operating in the global display panel market includes LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi, Japan Display Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, E Ink Holdings Inc., Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation.

