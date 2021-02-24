2020 Homomorphic Encryption Market Growth Trends with 9.7% of CAGR by 2027 – Microsoft Corporation, Netskope, ShieldIO, Thales Group, ZAMA

The key factor attributed to the growth of the global homomorphic encryption market is growing data security concerns in all the data-sensitive organizations across the world. The homomorphic encryption market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth owing to a large number of financial& data processing firms choosing various solutions to secure the data transit or storing in cloud platform. Also, with rising adoption of cloud platform in businesses models, there is an increase in demand for fully homomorphic encryption to secure cloud data.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014748

“According to the new research report titled “Homomorphic Encryption Market Forecast to 2027 –COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 246.29 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.7%from 2020 to 2027.

Other factors propelling the homomorphic encryption market include rise in number of cyberattacks and data breaches. For instance, cyber attacks by the WannaCry ransomware impacted numerous financial institutions, banks, and hospitals in 2017. Over 200,000 computers worldwide were hacked. Several such cyber attacks have raised concerns regarding data security of persons and firms. Furthermore, the demand for security solutions in SMEs has increased significantly. However, factors, such as slow processing and non-practical applications in a wide range of industries, are anticipated to hinder the growth of the homomorphic encryption market to a certain extent.

Key Findings of Study:

The global homomorphic encryption market is fragmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific(APAC), Europe, the Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Geographically, North Americaheld the largest share of the homomorphic encryption market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, significant strategic initiatives by several industry players are observed in the market; for instance, in 2020, Netskope Inc. raised US$340 million in Series G funding round. The investment was led by Sequoia Capital. Moreover, in 2019, Thalas Group acquired Gemalto for US $ 5.38 billion.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014748