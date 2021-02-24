2020 Flight Inspection Market Advanced Technologies with 8.1% of CAGR by 2027 – ENAV S.p.A., Norwegian Special Mission, Radiola Limited, Rhode & Schwarz, Safran

Advancements in visual inspection with the help of drones are creating new opportunities for the market players to manufacture advanced UAVs for virtual inspection. Flight inspection system is witnessing strong demand from aircraft manufacturers to improve navigational and communication aids. On the other side, flight inspection services are experiencing significant demand from developing nations to enhance their airport facility operations.

Increasing Air Traffic Volume to Drive Market Growth

Flight inspection is vital to smoothen the operationality of aircraft movements. Over the past couple of years, several airport authorities have been investing in the expansion of runways and terminals. Various countries are upgrading their aircraft stocks to meet the emerging demands from passengers for improved airlines services. The commercial airports are witnessing enormous growth in the number of international flights. To manage the rising number of flights, airport facilities are conducting flight inspection practices on regular basis. Increased demand for ground-based system enhances landing and takeoff operations of flight. Countries such as India, China, the UAE, and Taiwan are strongly expanding their aviation industry, which is creating strong growth opportunities for the flight inspection market players.

Flight inspection services are an affordable solution for the various low-income countries. UAVs help inspect smaller spaces where inspecting through system is critical. Also, UAVs perform visual inspection in external surfaces of aircraft and help save time. Therefore, the demand for UAVs is increasing, which is driving the growth of the flight inspection market. However, there is still a need for lots of advancements in drone to utilize it for flight inspection. Canard Drones Ltd., a Spanish drone manufacturer, is among the forerunners in developing and commercializing drones for flight inspection and inspection activities.

Key Findings of Study:

Countries from the different regions are forming partnerships to develop advanced military aircraft technologies. The increasing number of aircraft and airports is increasing the demand for flight inspection solution. For instance, in March 2017, Brazil’s Department of Airspace Control (DECEA) and US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) formed a partnership to develop low latitude GBAS solution for airports.

According to the Boeing aviation market forecast, APAC countries will require 16,930 more airplanes by 2037 to accommodate the increasing number of travelers. The region is expected to account ~40% of future airline production to suffice the aircraft demand. Growing number of airports and aircraft in Asian countries is further expected to boost the growth of the flight inspection market during the forecast period by creating demand for flight inspection solutions.

The flight inspection system equipped aircraft simplifies the inspection activities at airports, and it also offers optimization in navigation and communication aids. New government projects for upgrading commercial and defense airports are contributing to the market growth by providing solutions for better flight management. Flight inspection confers enhanced safety, smooth landing, and improved communication to aircraft to offer safer and improved experience for passengers and crew.

