2020-2027 Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market Research Report Including Top Companies, Segmentations, Applications & Future Landscape
Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market
Nanoelectromechanical system (NEMS) is defined as an advanced miniaturized form of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) which is preferred over MEMS technology due to its advantages like considerably smaller size, low cost owing to IC integration, low power consumption, and high-frequency resonance. Also, the system consist integration of mechanical elements, actuators, sensors, and electronics over a common silicon substrate on a nanoscale.
NEMS finds application in the devices for the integration of electrical & mechanical functionalities on a nanoscale. The increase in adoption in sensing & control applications tools & equipment, and solid-state electronics is expected to accelerate the global Nanoelectromechanical systems market over the forecast period. Global NEMS manufacturers are focused on lowering operational costs for surviving in the market. The resumption in the manufacturing of NEMS & related products is expected to drive the global Nanoelectromechanical systems growth of the market growth during this forecast period.
The increase in adoption of advanced technologies in the global medical, automotive, and chemical sectors is expected to propel the growth of the global Nanoelectromechanical systems market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for miniaturized electronic components will support the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand of high precision microscope will fuel the market growth. In addition, the rise in corporate & government funding for nanotechnology research is expected to stimulate the market growth.
The increase in manufacturing difficulties and the absence of mass manufacturing techniques may hinder the global Nanoelectromechanical systems market growth. Also, growing health hazards and environmental concerns expected to hamper the market growth.
The increase in positive cases of COVID-19 across the world many governments announced lockdown in several countries,as well as shutting down manufacturing industries, and disrupting supply chains which expected to restrain the global Nanoelectromechanical systems market growth during this forecast timeline.
Also, Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Nanocyl SA., Cnano Technology Limited, Nanoshell Company, LLC, Asylum Research Corporation, Sun Innovations, Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Inframat Advanced MaterialsTM LLC, Applied Nanotools Inc., Bruker Corporation, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Nano-Tweezers
- Nano-Accelerometers
- Nano-Switches
- Nano-Cantilevers
- Nano-Fluidic Modules
By Material Type
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Graphene
- SiC
- SiO2
- Others
By Fabrication Technology
- Micromachining
- Silicon on Insulator Technology (SOI)
- LIGA (Lithography Electroplating and Molding)
- Others
By Application
- Sensing & Control Applications
- Tools & Equipment Application
- Solid –State Electronics
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
