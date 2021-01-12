200 GB of data for the price of the 4G 100 GB cellular plan

If you run out of data at the end of each month, here’s a great plan for a 200GB cellular plan for the price of 100GB for double the fun!

200 GB for 15 euros per month

It’s Red from SFR that has just restarted this promotion for a limited time. While the telecom operator needs $ 25 a month for 200GB, it has decided to display it for only $ 15 a month, and not just for a limited time, good deal if you missed the previous offer just before Christmas.

You get the following with this package:

No obligation Fixed price without price increase 200 GB of data in 4 G Unlimited calls Unlimited SMS / MMS 15 GB of data from EU and DOM

This offer is only available for a very short time (until Friday January 15th). And if you want a great smartphone, the Oppo Reno is also available from Red by SFR.

3 good reasons to choose this 4G cellular plan

200 GB for the price of 100 fixed price even after 1 year 15 GB in the EU and DOM

