200 euros will be reimbursed for this super well-equipped gaming laptop (144 Hz – Core i5)

Who Says Laptops Are Nothing? This Acer Predator can surprise you with its muscular configuration and also benefits from a refund offer of 200 euros if you are tempted!

A super muscular build with an RTX 2060

This Acer Predator has a 15.6-inch super screen with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and an exceptional refresh rate of 144 Hz. So you get a perfectly smooth picture when you watch your films or videos. Series in addition to enjoyment in the game. As with PC monitors, it also has an Acer BluelightShield filter that protects against harmful blue light.

As for the technical data sheet, we are clearly on a high-end machine:

Processor: Intel Core i5-9300H (up to 4.1 GHz in boost mode) Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 RAM: 8 GB Storage space: 256 GB in SSD

With this setup, you will have no problem running your favorite games. As a bonus, you can install any operating system. Quit unnecessary software, you only have the bare essentials.

At a price of 1120 euros, it benefits, as already mentioned, from a reimbursement offer of 200 euros. In the end, it costs 920 euros. We even have a WD Elements 5TB external hard drive.

