200 euros reduction for this super gaming screen 240 Hz 1 ms FreeSync

This year, the winter sale puts gaming screens in the spotlight and, after the excellent ViewSonic VX2718-2KPC, it is the turn of the Lenovo Legion Y25-25 to benefit from a very nice reduction, since it is entitled to an immediate discount of 200 euros .

Lenovo Legion Y25-25: an ultra-smooth gaming screen

Lenovo doesn’t just make laptops, it’s also in the display market and particularly with gaming models via its Legion line, of which the Y25-25 is a part.

The latter has a diagonal of 24.5 inches, it is an IPS WLED panel that offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels in 16/9 format. When it comes to images, it benefits from a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of just 1 ms (extreme mode). You will therefore have a fluid and responsive screen in games, especially since it also has AMD FreeSync technology. This syncs the monitor with the PC’s graphics card to prevent the display from cracking and cracking.

For the connections we find the following on the back:

1 x HDMI 2.01 DisplayPort 1.21 connection 3.5 mm jack

And the price? The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 is currently 199.99 euros instead of 399.99 euros, just before the final sale. We also have a good plan with the ViewSonic VX2718-2KPC.

3 good reasons to crack

240 Hz refresh rateAMD FreeSync compatibilityCanon price

