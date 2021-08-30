200 euros discount on this wonderful 4K QLED television

Samsung continues its innovations in the field of televisions and offers models that can be perfectly integrated into your interior thanks to a customizable frame system. This is the Samsung The Frame QE50LS03A, which is currently on sale with a very nice price reduction of 200 euros.

Samsung The Frame QE50LS03A: a decorative television

The Samsung The Frame QE50LS03A is a decorative 4K QLED television. It considers itself a painting thanks to its very modern design. The frame is indeed customizable and you can therefore opt for a finish that makes your TV invisible. Also note that it has an invisible connection thanks to a 5 meter (data + power) cable connected to a One Connect remote box.

The latter shows a very nice diagonal of 50 inches or about 127 cm, with QLED 4K Dual LED technology, all of which are managed by its powerful in-house Quantum 4K processor.

Since it is a SmartTV, it is also compatible with many applications available in its store (Netflix, Disney +, MyCanal, YouTube, Prime Video …). In addition, it is compatible with the Google Assistant, so you can search easily with your voice.

It cost 1299 euros to get your hands on, but it’s currently on sale for 1099 euros and it’s the 2021 model.

We have also well planned an LED television from LG with an instant discount of 300 euros.

3 good reasons to crack

QLED 2021 model Perfect integration with its interchangeable frame Google Assistant compatibility

