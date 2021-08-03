200 euros discount on this great smartphone

If you want to change your mobile phone and at the same time opt for a 5G model, you will find a very nice offer for the Vivo X51 5G here, as it gives you a € 200 discount on the starting price.

Vivo X51 5G: a cell phone for the future

The Vivo X51 5G is a very nice smartphone, it has a magnificent 6.56-inch 90 Hz AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, which allows a density of 398 ppi to be displayed . It is an ideal companion when you watch your films and series on your mobile phone or play games because you have a very good display quality with a great refresh rate.

This is not the only argument he has in his possession, his technical data sheet is very balanced:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8 GB Graphics chip: Adreno 620 Storage: 256 GB

For the photo part, Vivo opted for a module with 4 sensors:

48 megapixels with f / 1.6 aperture and powerful optical stabilization 8 megapixels with f / 3.4 aperture with 5X13 megapixel optical zoom with f / 2.5 aperture with 2X8 megapixel optical zoom with f / 2.2 aperture

On the front you have to rely on a 32-megapixel sensor.

Previously displayed at 799 euros, it has just dropped to 599 euros or an instant discount of 200 euros. And to suit you, here’s another great range of Jabra wireless headphones.

3 good reasons to be tempted

Very nice 90 Hz Amoled screen 5G compatibility Photo capability

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.