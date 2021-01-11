200 euros discount on this 55-inch 4K 100 Hz QLED TV with JBL soundbar

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV to QLED technology, you’ll find plenty here for the Hisense 55U82QF.

Hisense 55U82QF: Excellent picture quality

The QLED technology is suggested by Samsung, but it’s not the only brand to use it as Hisense offers this type of 4K TV as well. The 55U82QF has a 55-inch 4K UHD QLED panel or approximately 139 cm. Plus, it offers a 100Hz refresh rate, so it’s perfect when you plug in your console. For viewing quality, enjoy HDR10 compatibility too.

In terms of sound, this model has a JBL soundbar that, thanks to Dolby Atmos technology, offers you excellent audio quality for perfect immersion in your films and series.

As with all good smart TVs, you can install the apps you want like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and many more for even more content.

It will be introduced at around 1000 euros and currently costs 899 euros. However, they can also receive a refund offer of 200 euros, which ultimately results in 699 euros. A great price for a QLED TV of this quality. Then we have a cheaper model from Philips in this good plan.

Why jump on it?

QLED image quality Built-in JBL soundbar Easy to request refund offer

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.