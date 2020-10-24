200 euros discount on this 2020 Nanocell 4K LED TV (HDR10, 100 Hz) from LG

If you want to change your TV and are looking for a model with very good picture quality, we offer the 55NANO86 model from LG with its own Nanocell technology.

LG 55NANO86 2020: exceptional display quality

Samsung has the QLED, at Philips it is the Ambilight function, and at LG we have the Nanocell technology, and we are offering you exactly one of these models at good conditions.

The 55NANO86 uses a 4K UHD Nanocell panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 100 Hz and processing of 200 Hz. It also features HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG, HGiG and Dolby Vision IQ technology . as well as LG Local Contrast and VRR via FreeSync. With this smart TV, you can be sure that you will not go wrong.

Regarding the operating system, LG has chosen WebOS, which makes it possible to access many applications and video services via wifi or the ethernet port in order to connect to its internet box. This TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to be able to control it from your smartphone.

The LG 55NANO86 was priced at 999 euros, but it only went down to 799 euros, which is a saving of 200 euros over a 2020 model. If you use the code DARTY30 you will also receive a voucher worth 90 euros. Ticket purchase. And if you are on a budget, you can have a TCL model with Android TV for less than 430 euros.

Why use this offer?

Super image quality with the WebOS panel Nanocell100 Hz, HDR10 … for installing apps

