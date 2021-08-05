200 euros discount on this 100 Hz 4K OLED Smart TV

Do you want to change your TV? Here’s a great promotion on an OLED model from LG, it’s the OLED48C1 released this year in 2021. Otherwise, we also have a good plan for a 4K video projector to watch your movies like in the cinema.

LG is known for its high-quality panels as well as for the OLED48C1 model, which has a beautiful diagonal of 48 inches or about 121 cm. Of course, we rely on a 4K UHD television with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, but above all a refresh rate of 100 Hz, which should appeal to all gamers who want a smooth display. In addition, it is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies, which consist in synchronizing the panel with the graphics card of a PC.

Since you are on a Smart TV, it is possible to conveniently connect it to the Internet via WLAN and thus access additional content. You can even install the applications of your choice like Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, YouTube. The LG OLED48C1 also offers the ability to interact with it through the Google Assistant, which you simply activate with your voice. You can even search from the comfort of your sofa.

Instead of 1499 euros, this OLED TV is currently 1299 euros, i.e. a saving of 200 euros.

3 reasons to succumb

OLED panel 100 Hz refresh rate G-Sync and FreeSync compatible

