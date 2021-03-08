200 euros discount on the Huawei MateBook 14 with 2K screen

Do you want a laptop with great resolution? Here is an offer not to be missed as it is the Huawei Matebook 14 and its beautiful screen.

Huawei Matebook 14: a 2K screen and a Ryzen 5

The Matebook 14 is an exceptional laptop PC because it has a great 14-inch screen with a 2K resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. So you get a detailed picture with good colorimetry (sRGB) as the brand highlights this aspect on their phones as well.

This isn’t his only argument, he also has a nice tech sheet under his keyboard.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD

For connectivity, this model is in good shape:

Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, 2 x 2 MIMOBluetooth 5.02 USB 3.2 Gen 11 ports USB-C1 port 3.5 mm port 1 HDMI port

The battery has a capacity of 56 Wh and is a lithium polymer.

Everything is enclosed in a super aluminum frame, which gives it good strength while remaining light.

While the suggested price was € 999.99, it recently rose to € 799.99 with a € 24 bonus on vouchers on your next orders. In order to store your data extremely securely, an external SSD from Samsung with a capacity of 500 GB is offered for sale here.

Why should you indulge yourself with this laptop?

Great sRGB 2K display. Powerful processor. Powerful SSD storage

