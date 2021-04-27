-200 € on the excellent Lenovo Ideacentre T540-15ICK Gaming PC Tower

In the world of PC gaming, the tower is undoubtedly the central element of your setup. And for good reason, it contains your computer’s internal components. Without a tower, nothing or almost works. It is therefore advisable to choose it carefully so that the elements next to it work as well as possible. And that’s a good thing, the excellent Lenovo Ideacentre T540-15ICK gaming PC tower offers a 25% discount or -200 €.

A quality tower at a low price

On the occasion of a welcome flash sale, the price of the Lenovo Ideacentre T540-15ICK PC gaming tower drops by -25%. A price that is therefore only reduced by € 200 for a limited time. It is therefore advisable to hurry up so as not to miss this offer. The Lenovo Ideacentre T540-15ICK PC gaming tower has a classic but efficient design, an Intel Core i5-9400F processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory, 8 GB of RAM 8, but also one hard drive Internal 1 TB hard drive and one 128 GB SSD. Bonus, Windows 10 is included.

On the connection side there are 4 USB 3.1 ports and 4 USB 2.0 ports. Enough to connect all your accessories and other devices via USB. Of course there is an HDMI socket as well as a VGA socket and two DisplayPorts. A complete connection that allows you to connect your tower to any device. An 802.11 AC WLAN card is integrated, no dongle required. A WLAN card that provides access to Bluetooth 4.0 and allows you to freely connect headsets, controllers and other compatible devices.

This tower, which is perfect for office automation and games, has seen a significant drop in price. As mentioned earlier, it will display at -25% this Tuesday April 27th. The Lenovo Ideacentre T540-15ICK PC gaming tower normally costs € 799.99 and is currently € 599.99.

3 reasons to crack

A quality tower at a low price A temporary flash sale A complete tower

