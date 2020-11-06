World
20 Unusual Places to Find Security Cameras
We may be surrounded by cameras all the time, we are all afraid of being spied on. The surveillance cameras we let you discover will throw you back.
20 Unusual Places to Find Hidden Cameras
The hidden cameras we bring you today are worthy of the greatest spy films. In a mug, screw, phone charger, or even bottle of shampoo, you can’t imagine all the places a camera can hide. Some of the cameras featured were found in Airbnbs and other private rentals that are cold in the background …