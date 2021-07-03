20 pictures showing the extent of the heat wave in North America

North America is currently experiencing a very severe heat wave and the damage is being numerous. On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the temperature in the Vancouver area, Canada rose to 49.5 ° C, a sad record. Dozens of people have already died and authorities are encouraging people to stay home and drink as much as possible. To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of this heat wave, we suggest you look at 20 pictures shared by internet users through various social networks.

1)

In case you’re wondering why we’re canceling service for that day, here’s what the heat is doing to our power cables. pic.twitter.com/EqbKUgCJ3K

June 27, 2021

In case you’re wondering why we’re canceling service for that day, here’s what the heat is doing to our power cables.

2)

Holy cow. Oregon is melting. #HEATWAVE pic.twitter.com/JTFNVDiBVf

June 28, 2021

Name of a dog. Oregon is melting.

3)

State Route 544 mile post 7 near Everson, Wa is currently closed. The paved road is kinkable and unsafe to drive. WSDOT is advised and redirects are in the process of being set up.

BL pic.twitter.com/5Yb9UYzbDc

June 28, 2021

National Highway 544 near Everson, Washington. Is currently blocked. The asphalt on the road is warping and unsafe for traffic. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be notified and detours will be set up.

4)

Multnomah Cpunty employees set up the cooling center at the Oregon Convention Center. It opens at 1 p.m. today. #HEATWAVE #portland pic.twitter.com/AFWYOZ7onk

June 25, 2021

Multnomah Cpunty employees set up the “cooling center” (an air-conditioned place where people can take refuge) at the Oregon Convention Center. It opens at 1 p.m. today.

5)

Seattle grocery stores are just as bad in a heatwave as they were before a blizzard! pic.twitter.com/ad8WDSLzaV

June 27, 2021

Seattle’s grocery stores are in as bad shape during a heatwave as they were before a blizzard!

6)

It’s so hot in Portland, my uncle and I filled his skateboard bowl with water ud83dude24ud83dude2dud83dude22 pic.twitter.com/ncGQxuyQzl

June 27, 2021

It’s so hot in Portland that my uncle and I filled his skateboard bowl with water.

7)

If you park or park under the tracks, the tar will melt and tidying up is no fun.

8th)

9)

10)

Plants before and during the heat wave.

11)

12)

13)

Lytton, BC – the city that set a new Canadian heat record of 121 ° F (49.6 ° C) yesterday – is now on fire from the heat wave.

We are in #Klimanotfall. # actonclimatepic.twitter.com / H3diWrq4TO

July 1, 2021

Lytton, British Columbia, the city that set a new Canadian heat record yesterday at 49.6 ° C (121 ° F), is now gripped by fires ignited by the heat wave.

14)

I got the best reader emails in response to my WaPo Open during the heatwave. Here is a photo of reader Grace McCabe in Salem who spotted a raccoon napping in a bird bath when it was 112 years old

July 1, 2021

I have received several emails from readers in response to my article written on WaPo about the heat wave. Here is a photo of Salem-based reader Grace McCabe who spotted a raccoon napping in a bird fountain when it was 112 ° F (or 44.4 ° C).

fifteen)

Time for the metamorphosis in full swing. #Heat wave dries up breeding ponds of Alberta amphibians like these Boreal Chorus Frogs, forcing them to “jump in”. pic.twitter.com/BTwqRBFFS6

July 2, 2021

The time of metamorphosis is running at full speed. #The heatwave is drying up Alberta’s breeding grounds for amphibians, like these boreal choir frogs, forcing them to “jump on their feet”.

16)

Incredibly overwhelmed by the fire report in Lytton. It happened so quickly and it’s totally devastating. Lytton, a town that set a new Canadian heat record of 49.6 ° C yesterday, is now burning from the flames sparked by the heat wave.

#Climate emergency. #actonclimate pic.twitter.com/9b79JDBLz4

July 2, 2021

Incredibly shocked at the news of the Lytton fire. It happened so quickly and it’s totally devastating. Lytton, the city that set a new Canadian heat record yesterday at 49.6 ° C, has now been hit by the fires caused by the heat wave.

17)

#heatwave version of the Clorox Wipe Rush 2020 pic.twitter.com/MrAmUc9YkG

July 2, 2021

The heatwave version of the Clorox disinfectant wipe rush in 2020 (after the arrival of COVID-19).

18)

Mollusc massacre: the heat wave kills shellfish https://t.co/oisNb8zpoq pic.twitter.com/w4tJHCNj9T

July 2, 2021

Mollusc massacre: the heat wave kills the mollusks.

19)

114 F against honey-crispy apples

We were totally rocked by the heat wave. With no overhead cooling or a shade net, a kaolin clay spray and adequate drip irrigation were our only defense. Fruit time exceeded 140 F. 15-30% crop loss in Honeycrisp blocks pic.twitter.com/PMBLSvFLsq

July 2, 2021

114 ° F vs. Honeycrisp apples

The heat wave has shaken us completely. Without top cooling or shade nets, a spray of kaolin clay and adequate drip irrigation were our only defense. Fruit temperature exceeded 140 ° F. 15-30% crop loss on Honeycrisp fields.

20)

Here is another roundup of all-time record temperatures either pegged or set today, Sunday June 27, in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/smEXGxhf6C

June 28, 2021

Here’s another roundup of the temperature records set or hit in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state on Sunday, June 27th.

