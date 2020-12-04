20 new actors were added to the cast of the series

After giving us the first names of the cast of its Lord of the Rings franchise in January, Amazon Studio is moving up one level at the end of the year.

20 actors from 5 different countries

By drawing in all four corners of the world (New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, Great Britain and the United States), showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay decided to complete an already sizeable cast.

The world that JRR Tolkien created is epic, rich and full of emotion. These incredibly talented actors from around the world are the culmination of years of searching for brilliant and unique artists to bring this universe to life. The cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is more than a bunch of talent, it’s a family. We look forward to welcoming each of them to Middle-earth.

Join the list of names of actors already mentioned in January: Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow), Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman (Head of the Lake), Anthony Crum (Hush), Maxine Cunliffe (Power Rangers Megaforce), Alex Tarrant (If We Go To War), Peter Tait (Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Augustus Prew (Kick-Ass 2), Trystan Gravelle (AMCs The Terror), Lenny Henry (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) , Thusitha Jayasundera (Doktor Foster), Maxim Baldry (years and years), Lloyd Owen (The Originals), Fabian McCallum (You, Me and the Apocalypse), Simon Merrells (Knightfall), Geoff Morrell (Changi)), Sara Zwangobani ( Shame), Leon Wadham (Go Girls), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln, vampire hunter) and Peter Mullan (Westworld).

A bright future for the series?

No information is currently known about the possible roles each of these 20 actors will play. Currently, only the roles of Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Beldo, played by Robert Aramayo (Mindhunter) and Tyra, played by Markella Kavenagh (Le Grand Kelly) are known to the public. ) and Oren, played by Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones).

As a reminder, The Lord of the Rings series will be available on Amazon Prime Video, immersing us 3,000 years before the trilogy in an era dubbed the Second Age of Middle-earth. Regarding the series release, Amazon Studios announces that the team is currently filming and is hoping for a release by the end of 2021. However, given the problems caused by the current pandemic, it is certain that this date will be postponed. until 2022.