20 minutes of ventilation as protection against corona in primary schools | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In many primary schools, the school bells that were turned off during the Corona crisis have been reactivated due to ventilation advice. That said the chairman of the primary school association Edgar Bohn, the German news agency.

“The bell was mostly broken in many primary schools. In many cases it has been put back into service and now switches to ventilation for 20 minutes. “

The Federal Environment Agency had recommended that schools ventilate regularly for about five minutes every 20 minutes to reduce the risk of infection. Especially now in the winter it becomes uncomfortable in many classrooms. Unfortunately, some kids are still not well dressed, Bohn said.

“The flow of lessons is not necessarily enhanced by the ventilation during the lesson,” added the former primary school principal. The ventilation is not as disturbed as children work independently in free instructional forms. In general, according to Bohn, primary school classes are “relatively quiet and regulated” in the context of corona-related restrictions. In Germany there are about 15,000 primary schools with 2.8 million pupils.

The federal states had agreed that in the event of large numbers of infections in a region from the higher classes, additional measures would be taken to reduce the number again. For example, so-called alternating lessons are possible – half of the class learns at home, the other half at school. In primary schools, face-to-face education should be continued wherever possible. The background to this is statements by scientists that smaller children contribute little to the transmission of the virus. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the risk of corona disease and transmission increases with age and is the same as in adults between 13 and 15 years old.

According to the chairman of the primary school association, the subject of Corona must be brought up again and again in class. “The spectrum ranges from very anxious children to children who are unaware of the invisible threat and who have difficulty navigating disabilities,” Bohn said.

He criticized school policy and the digital equipment of primary schools. Nothing substantial has changed in terms of technology. Video contacts with children who are infected at home or in quarantine are not made, for example, because devices are missing or the internet connections are too weak. The time in the summer until the start of the school was also largely unused. “There were hardly any considerations or model plans on how schools could prepare for the expected second wave. So it depended on how the individual school prepared for possible scenarios. “