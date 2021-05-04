20 million corona cases in India | Free press

The need is great in India. There is a lack of hospital beds and a lack of oxygen. And the number of corona infections is increasing enormously. The first aid supplies from other countries have arrived.

New Delhi (dpa) – India has registered more than 20 million corona infections since the start of the pandemic. Figures from the Ministry of Health show Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, it has been proven that more than 357,000 people are infected with the corona virus. During the same period, 3,449 people died with or from the disease.

In absolute numbers, the world’s largest democracy, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, is hit hardest by the pandemic behind the US. Experts assume that the actual number of victims is well above the official figures. Relatively little testing is done and many die at home, especially in rural areas and are not included in the statistics.

In the meantime, planes from various countries have arrived in India with relief supplies. But the need is great. German Ambassador Walter Lindner said on Bayerischer Rundfunk on Tuesday: “There are 20, 30 hospitals and there are not beds everywhere. We can’t get a bed anymore; none, no matter what privileges he has. Even if one were still available somewhere, there would be no oxygen supply. None of this can be repaired overnight, you have to enlist a lot of help. “

There is now a lockdown in several states. The poor state of Bihar announced one on Tuesday. The high corona rates have pushed the country’s health system and crematoriums to the limit. Widespread carelessness, major religious festivals and election campaigns, and virus mutations have been associated with the rapid increase a few weeks ago.

