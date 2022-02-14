20 euros for the 8 films on Blu-Ray

Harry Potter is a must-have license and if you’re a fan of it you won’t be able to resist this offer. This is the Blu-Ray boxed version of the full count of the 8 films in the saga.

A great box to relive the adventures of your favorite wizard

The adaptation of British author JK Rowling’s novels has had the same success as the literary series, and if you want to relive the adventures of your favorite wizard, played by actor Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter The Complete 8-movie box set is in yours Blu-ray version is only 20 euros.

So we find the 7 chapters, more than 19 hours of contemplation:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s StoneHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-Blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

You should also know that there is a brand new very realistic mobile game for Android and iOS that is set to be released soon. Harry Potter: Magic Emerges allows you to embody a wizard or witch who has just arrived at Hogwarts. You must learn the magic and the recipes while adapting to the daily life of the school.

