20% discount on this Playmobil Collector’s Box

If you’re a Star Trek fan and want to collect Playmobil, you know that the Playmobil Star Trek USS Enterprise Collector’s Box is currently enjoying a 20% discount.

Star Trek USS Enterprise: The Indestructible Spaceship

In the movies or the Star Trek series, there is one ship that keeps coming back, it is the great USS Enterprise, led by the famous Captain James T. Kirk. The latter has a long history and, before all its heroics and battles, it should be known that this ship was built with the aim of exploring space.

Regarding this good plan, it is the Playmobil Star Trek USS Enterprise Collector Box Set that will remind you of the crew’s adventures in the depths of the universe. It consists of 148 parts and 7 characters. It can also play sound and light effects. Playmobil has also added an interactive Star Trek AR mode.

Captain KirkSpockChekovUhuraDr. McCoySuluScotty

If you want to give a fan of your entourage a nice gift, even if it's no longer Christmas or for you, you know that when it is released it will cost 399.99 euros instead of 499.99 euros.

Interactive mode for Star Trek Starship Collector’s Box

