20 Celebrities Who Have Been Transformed Into Disney Movie Characters

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 2, 2022
0

The Disney universe is filled with characters of all shapes and colors. But we can’t talk about Disney without talking about the princesses and princes who bring the magic to life in the studio’s various films.

They would make perfect cartoon characters

At Hitek, we’ve previously featured Z42s in which artists have fun transforming the works of Walt Disney. We have already suggested that you discover an artist who turned celebrities into Disney princesses or another who dreamed up 8 Disney characters in anime.

Today we invite you to discover a selection of 20 celebrities, certainly the most famous in the world, from Brad Pitt to Tom Cruise, without forgetting DiCaprio and Emma Watson, transformed into characters from Disney films for the occasion. We let you discover the images below.

#1 Brad Pitt

#2 Angelina Jolie

#3 Leonardo DiCaprio

#4 MattDAMON

#5 Santa Cage

#6 Chris Evans

#7 Johnny Depp

#8 Rihanna

#9 Will Smith

#10 Vin Diesel

#11 Jennifer Aniston

#12 Emma Watson

#13 Keanu Reeves

#14 Tom Cruise

#15 Robert Pattinson

#16 Margot Robbie

#17 Selena Gomez

#18 Halle Berry

#19 Vanessa Hudgens

#20 Taylor Swift

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 2, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Don’t miss the big discount on the LG SN10YG soundbar

Don’t miss the big discount on the LG SN10YG soundbar

January 24, 2021
Photo of The Legends of Marvel Studios, What If …? All the news for August 2021

The Legends of Marvel Studios, What If …? All the news for August 2021

July 23, 2021
Photo of Quentin Tarantino’s mother humiliated him as a teenager. now he is taking revenge

Quentin Tarantino’s mother humiliated him as a teenager. now he is taking revenge

August 10, 2021
Photo of Minister of Education: Keep schools open as long as possible | Free press

Minister of Education: Keep schools open as long as possible | Free press

March 19, 2021
Back to top button