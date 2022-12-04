2-year-old girl attacked by coyote outside Los Angeles home

Jarring surveillance video confirmed a two-year-old woman being attacked by a coyote in broad daylight Friday on the entrance garden of a house in Los Angeles. The woman survived and is recovering.

The assault, which happened within the Woodland Hills neighborhood, was caught on the household’s Ring digicam system.

Within the video, the household seems to be getting out of their automotive when a coyote approaches the woman on the entrance garden and begins to tug her by her legs, prompting the toddler to scream. When the woman’s father approaches, the coyote lets go of the woman and backs off.

“I simply needed to verify she was OK,” the woman’s mom, Shira Eliyaheo, informed CBS Los Angeles.

The video reveals the woman’s father throwing a rock on the animal.

“I grabbed her and laid her down,” Eliyaheo mentioned. “I noticed blood on her pants and on her leg and the place she acquired injured. It was simply horrible.”

Ring surveillance movies reveals a 2-year-old woman being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Dec. 2, 2022. / Credit score: Ring/Cabir household

Eliyaheo informed CBSLA that her daughter was taken to a hospital for remedy, the place she obtained a collection of rabies photographs and is recovering.

A spokesperson for the California Division of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) informed CBSLA Saturday that, previous to the assault, it had obtained a number of reviews about an aggressive coyote within the neighborhood from space residents. It was working to get a DNA pattern of the coyote from the woman’s clothes.

CDFW workers had been additionally on standby within the space with dart weapons if one other sighting is reported, the spokesperson mentioned.

There have been a number of coyote assaults within the Southern California space this 12 months. In April, one other 2-year-old woman was attacked by a coyote on a seaside within the metropolis of Huntington Seashore. Responding cops then shot and killed two coyotes within the space, and CDFW biologists used DNA samples to substantiate that a type of two coyotes had attacked the woman. She suffered severe accidents, however survived.

In June, a coyote attacked a 2-year-old woman in a park within the Orange County metropolis of Fountain Valley. That woman survived as properly.

