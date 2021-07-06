2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2027 | Ethicon, Zoetis, Chemence Medical, GluStitch
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Ethicon, Zoetis, Chemence Medical, GluStitch, Cardinal Health, 3M, B.Braun, Adhezion Biomedical, Meyer-Haake, Medline
By Types:
Human Use
Veterinary Use
By Applications:
Surgery Operation
Orthopedic Operation
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Human Use
1.2.3 Veterinary Use
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Surgery Operation
1.3.3 Orthopedic Operation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Production
2.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales in 2020
4.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Price by Type
5.3.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Price by Application
6.3.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Ethicon
12.1.1 Ethicon Corporation Information
12.1.2 Ethicon Overview
12.1.3 Ethicon 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Ethicon 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.1.5 Ethicon Recent Developments
12.2 Zoetis
12.2.1 Zoetis Corporation Information
12.2.2 Zoetis Overview
12.2.3 Zoetis 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Zoetis 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.2.5 Zoetis Recent Developments
12.3 Chemence Medical
12.3.1 Chemence Medical Corporation Information
12.3.2 Chemence Medical Overview
12.3.3 Chemence Medical 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Chemence Medical 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.3.5 Chemence Medical Recent Developments
12.4 GluStitch
12.4.1 GluStitch Corporation Information
12.4.2 GluStitch Overview
12.4.3 GluStitch 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 GluStitch 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.4.5 GluStitch Recent Developments
12.5 Cardinal Health
12.5.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
12.5.2 Cardinal Health Overview
12.5.3 Cardinal Health 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Cardinal Health 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.5.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments
12.6 3M
12.6.1 3M Corporation Information
12.6.2 3M Overview
12.6.3 3M 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 3M 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.6.5 3M Recent Developments
12.7 B.Braun
12.7.1 B.Braun Corporation Information
12.7.2 B.Braun Overview
12.7.3 B.Braun 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 B.Braun 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.7.5 B.Braun Recent Developments
12.8 Adhezion Biomedical
12.8.1 Adhezion Biomedical Corporation Information
12.8.2 Adhezion Biomedical Overview
12.8.3 Adhezion Biomedical 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Adhezion Biomedical 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.8.5 Adhezion Biomedical Recent Developments
12.9 Meyer-Haake
12.9.1 Meyer-Haake Corporation Information
12.9.2 Meyer-Haake Overview
12.9.3 Meyer-Haake 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Meyer-Haake 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.9.5 Meyer-Haake Recent Developments
12.10 Medline
12.10.1 Medline Corporation Information
12.10.2 Medline Overview
12.10.3 Medline 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Medline 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Product Description
12.10.5 Medline Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Production Mode & Process
13.4 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Sales Channels
13.4.2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Distributors
13.5 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Industry Trends
14.2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Drivers
14.3 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Challenges
14.4 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Skin Adhesive Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
