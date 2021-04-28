2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027
Major Participators Landscape
Major market participators covered in our report are:
DowDuPont
Evonik
Zibo Xinglu Chemical
Fangda Chem
Nippon Shokubai
Sanlian Chem
MGC
Sanmu Group
Anshun Chem
Hechuang Chem
Mitsubishi Rayon
Anhui Renxin
Hickory
Geo
By application
Coatings
Reactive Resins
Adhesives
Others
Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market: Type segments
Purity 93%-97%
Purity 97%-99%
Purity Above 99%
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market by Types
4 Segmentation of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market in Major Countries
7 North America 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Landscape Analysis
8 Europe 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Audience:
-2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate manufacturers
-2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate traders, distributors, and suppliers
-2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate industry associations
-Product managers, 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
