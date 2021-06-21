2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Introduction

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid is a carboxylic acid with molecular formula C 8 H 16 O 2 . It is a colourless organic compound having relatively high boiling point, mild odour, and is immiscible in water whereas is soluble in organic solvents. Production of 2-Ethylhexanoic acid involves aldol condensation of butyraldehyde to produce 2-ethylhexanal, which on oxidation produces 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid. 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid finds use in various applications including use as chemical intermediate, wood preservative, catalyst for polyurethane and in pharmaceuticals applications. It is mainly used as a chemical intermediate for production of esters, which are further used for the manufacturing polyvinyl butyral (PVB) plasticizer and synthetic lubricants. 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid reacts with metallic components such as cobalt and manganese to form metallic salt derivatives. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid based metallic salts are further used for the production of paint dryers. In cosmetic industry, 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is used for the production of emollients.

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Market Dynamics

Growing demand for plasticizers and stabilizers from the end use industries coupled with increasing consumption of synthetic lubricants is expected to help bolster the growth of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market over the forecast period. Further, growing consumption of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) and polyvinylchloride (PVC) is expected to in turn result in increased demand for 2-Ethylhexanoic acid as it used as plasticizer and stabilizer for these compounds. Increase in demand for paint dryer from paints and coatings industry in turn is expected to propel the demand for 2-Ethylhexanoic acid. Moreover, 2-ethylhexanoic acid is used as a corrosion inhibitor in automotive coolants and as catalyst in the production of polymers. Increasing demand from these application is expected to fuel the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid. Special precautions for personnel safety have to be taken during the production and handling owing to the toxic nature of 2-ethylhexanoic acid. Government regulations in developed countries have impacted the use of 2-ethylhexanoic acid and its derivatives to certain extent, especially in cosmetics application.

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Application, global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market is segmented into

Plasticizers

Synthetic lubricants

Polyvinylchloride (PVC) stabilizers

Paint dryers

Emollients

Corrosion inhibitors

Others

On the basis of end use industry, global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market is segmented into

Chemicals

Paints and Coatings

Personal-care & Cosmetics

Agrochemicals

Plastics

Others

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is one of the regions that is expected to dominate the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market over the forecast period owing, primarily, to steady growth in use of 2-ethylhexanoic acid in chemicals, paints & coatings and cosmetic industries in this region coupled with the presence of developing countries such as India and China. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid market in the APAC region is slated to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Government regulations in developed regions such as Europe and North America and increasing demand for bio-based products in order to support sustainable development are expected to impact the growth of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market to an extent. Besides, Europe and North America being major consumer markets of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid, are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Market Participants

Examples of some market participants in the global 2-Ethylhexanoic acid market, identified across the value chain include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, JXDC Chemical Co., Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Oxea Corporation, Elekeiroz S.A., KH Neochem Americas, Inc. and Shenyang Zhangming Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and end use industries.

