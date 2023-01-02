2 arrested after car laying drag gets stuck on railroad tracks, APD says

Atlanta police say two drag racers had been arrested after one of many vehicles obtained caught on the practice tracks early Tuesday morning.

Police mentioned they tried to conduct a site visitors cease on two autos they noticed ‘laying drag’ on the 1300 block of Hills Place northwest round 3:45 a.m.

Each autos tried to hurry away, however one obtained caught on the CSX railroad tracks. Each individuals in that automotive tried to run from the scene however had been taken into custody.

Police haven’t launched the suspects’ names or the costs they face. It’s unclear if the individuals within the different automotive are dealing with prices.