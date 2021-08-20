2.8 million voters vote for the first time in the Bundestag elections | free press

The turnout of older people in federal elections is generally significantly higher than that of young people. The Federal Returning Officer expects about 1.4 million first-time voters on Sept. 26.

Wiesbaden (dpa) – This fall, 2.8 million voters will be called for the first time in federal elections. The Federal Returning Officer announced this on Friday in Wiesbaden.

Their share of the total of approximately 60.4 million eligible voters is around 4.6 percent. The young voters were born between September 25, 1999 and September 26, 2003 – and thus have come of age since the last federal election in 2017.

“According to estimates by the Federal Statistical Office, about 1.4 million women and the same number of men will be able to vote on September 26,” explains Georg Thiel.