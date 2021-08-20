2.8 million voters vote for the first time in the Bundestag elections | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 20, 2021
0

The turnout of older people in federal elections is generally significantly higher than that of young people. The Federal Returning Officer expects about 1.4 million first-time voters on Sept. 26.

Wiesbaden (dpa) – This fall, 2.8 million voters will be called for the first time in federal elections. The Federal Returning Officer announced this on Friday in Wiesbaden.

Their share of the total of approximately 60.4 million eligible voters is around 4.6 percent. The young voters were born between September 25, 1999 and September 26, 2003 – and thus have come of age since the last federal election in 2017.

“According to estimates by the Federal Statistical Office, about 1.4 million women and the same number of men will be able to vote on September 26,” explains Georg Thiel.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 20, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Here are the 10 PS4 games that are not backwards compatible

Here are the 10 PS4 games that are not backwards compatible

October 12, 2020
Photo of “No sprint”: e-patient records usually start gently | Free press

“No sprint”: e-patient records usually start gently | Free press

March 8, 2021

Phil Spector: The Night One of the Greatest Producers Ever Became a Killer

January 18, 2021
Photo of Budget 2021 stands – one third financed from debt | Free press

Budget 2021 stands – one third financed from debt | Free press

November 28, 2020
Back to top button