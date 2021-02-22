2.41% GLOBAL CAGR FOR TELEHANDLERS MARKET MARKET TO ACHIEVE US$ 7.31 BN BY 2027

MANITOU BF, KOMATSU LTD., BOBCAT COMPANY, CATERPILLAR INC., HAULOTTE GROUP – PROMINENT MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN TELEHANDLERS MARKET

In the era of continuous technological developments, various industries are integrating smart technologies to ensure higher productivity with minimal human errors. In this aspect, construction equipment is also using smart features to streamline activities during construction. For instance, JLG Industries presented SmartLoad Technology in its telehandlers. Smart Load Technology is a package of three integrated technologies that work together to give a high level of operator comfort. The first feature is a load management information system (LMIS), which identifies the location of a load inside the load chart, and notify the operator to avoid the operator from crossing the boundaries of a chart. The second feature is the load stability indicator (LSI). This works with LMIS to control the operation when a load is near a maximum capacity showed on the load chart. The third feature is attachment recognition. This feature enables the telehandler to find an attachment and present the appropriate load chart to the operator. Further, investments across various industries in order to offer advanced technological equipment’s to play a significant role in the near future.

The telehandlers market operates in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current offerings, diversifying its client base, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well as the leading established companies in the globe. Several companies in the value chain are acquiring other players in the market to maintain their position in the market and provide efficient services to its customers. Major companies of telehandlers providers are based in Europe and North America and mainly the US. However, the market is penetrating at a high growth rate in the North America region.

Infrastructure-driven growth in countries such as China has resulted in high economic growth and increase in the demand for commodities such as iron ore, coal, manganese, cobalt, and copper. The exploration activities for necessary minerals and metals are vital for the overall growth of the mining industry. The mining activities are likely to be initiated in more exotic locations with the progression of civilization in the coming years. For instance, gold mines in South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, the US, and other countries are expected to draw attention for more mining activities. Similarly, China and South Africa are the major countries known for significant number of production sites for iron ore. To continue with mining activities, the need for appropriate equipment will be necessary for greater productivity while ensuring low risk of fatalities.

The key companies profiled in the telehandlers market include AB Volvo, Bobcat Company, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Haulotte Group, JLG Industries, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Manitou BF, and Terex Corporation. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Most of the market initiatives were observed in North America and Europe region, which have a high potential of telehandlers providers. Few of the important market initiatives and product developments from the industry are mentioned below:

