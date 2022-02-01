190 euros for this curved gaming screen 165 Hz and 1 ms

You have a gaming PC and want to upgrade your screen to a more efficient model. Here’s a great deal on the Acer Nitro EI242QRPbiipx, a curved model whose specs should please even the most demanding.

Acer Nitro EI242QRPbiipx: a powerful curved gaming screen

Acer is a recognized brand in the world of video games thanks to its many powerful peripherals and PCs. Today, the Acer Nitro EI242QRPbiipx (1200R) curved gaming monitor is on sale for under $190, a good deal for anyone looking to switch monitors or upgrade to a better model.

It has a nice diagonal of 23.6 inches with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). The panel has a very good refresh rate of 165Hz, which gives you a smooth picture and user interface, and a response time of 1ms, so you also have a very good responsiveness.

In addition to these specs, this model is AMD FreeSync Premium compatible, which means it syncs with the PC’s graphics card to prevent screen tearing and frame drops. It also has a Flicker-Less anti-flicker filter and a Blue Light Shield anti-blue light filter. Eye fatigue will therefore be less with the latter.

For the connection we find the following:

2 HDMI ports (2.0 and 1.4)1 DisplayPort 1.2 port

For the price it needs 189.99 euros while it can be found around 285 euros on average. We also have a good plan for a 32GB DDR4 kit for a fixed PC.

Why be tempted?

Curved model refresh rate AMD FreeSync Premium

