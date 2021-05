What if big movie stars were replaced by dogs and cats? Faced with this existential question that everyone is asking, Brazilian artist Luis Rogério Faria Rosa has produced photomontages of famous movie posters in which dogs and cats replace the original actors. From the Black Panther to the Titanic, there is something for everyone. Discover the result now!

Pirates on the roof no.1

# 2 Black CAT

# 3 MeowTRIX

# 4 dog game 2 (Chucky 2 parody)

# 5 The purr

# 6 Shih Tzunator

# 7 CHAT WILL BE VERY FAST!

# 8 Return of the undead cats

# 9 the karate cat

# 10 miaouleficent

# 11 Robocat

# 12 Doger

# 13 the planet of cats

# 14 The silence of the cats

# 15 Dong skull island

# 16 bad dogs for life

# 17 Cat made of steel

# 18 Kittynic

# 19 the lightning bolt